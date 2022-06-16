BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Short Interest Up 47.8% in May

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the May 15th total of 696,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 839,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 28.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BBAI stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.98. 15,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,616. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.50. BigBear.ai has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $33.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 million. Research analysts predict that BigBear.ai will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBAI. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

About BigBear.ai (Get Rating)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides decision support analytics solutions for the defense, intelligence, federal civilian, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and commercial markets. Its solutions enable customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds that can be leveraged to inform decision-making and create decision advantages in various operational environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.