BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading 1.5% Higher

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.12 and last traded at $4.12. 2,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 564,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on BigBear.ai in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.50.

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $33.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,142,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides decision support analytics solutions for the defense, intelligence, federal civilian, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and commercial markets. Its solutions enable customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds that can be leveraged to inform decision-making and create decision advantages in various operational environments.

