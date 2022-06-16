Bill Few Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,897 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $8.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,234,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,209,719. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.48. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $167.74 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.