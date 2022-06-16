Bill Few Associates Inc. Invests $233,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.96. The company had a trading volume of 487,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,301,777. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average of $34.77. CSX Co. has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Argus raised their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.76.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

