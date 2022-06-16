Bill Few Associates Inc. Invests $385,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UPS shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.69.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $4.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $171.44. 87,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,814. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

