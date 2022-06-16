Bill Few Associates Inc. Makes New $210,000 Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $1,201,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.82.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $222.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,261. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $220.85 and a 12-month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

