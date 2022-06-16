Bill Few Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Nucor by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,014,000 after acquiring an additional 290,534 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,594,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,240,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Nucor by 870.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 224,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,613,000 after acquiring an additional 201,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock traded down $4.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.00. 76,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,346,257. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.14 and a 200 day moving average of $127.75. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $187.90.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NUE. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.80.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

