Bill Few Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 300.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,682,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,830. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.68. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $72.79 and a 12-month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

