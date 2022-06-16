Bill Few Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,210 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,288,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $4.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.94. 24,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,674. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.86 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The firm has a market cap of $72.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.86%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.90.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

