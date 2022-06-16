Bill Few Associates Inc. Takes $266,000 Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,367 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,876 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SBSI stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,450. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.95. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 39.70%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

