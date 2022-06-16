Bill Few Associates Inc. Takes Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WesBanco by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in WesBanco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in WesBanco by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in WesBanco by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $161,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,569.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kerry M. Stemler bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $26,328.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,232.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $295,340. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSBC shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of WesBanco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on WesBanco from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of WSBC stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.85. 5,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,766. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $38.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average of $34.60.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $138.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.13 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 8.42%. WesBanco’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

