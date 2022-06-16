Binemon Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (BIN)

Binemon (BIN) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Binemon has traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Binemon has a market capitalization of $755,048.12 and $715,756.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binemon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 141.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,011.97 or 0.48154027 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.91 or 0.00374716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00080736 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00012425 BTC.

Binemon Coin Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binemon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binemon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

