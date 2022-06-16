BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Wedbush

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $146.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BMRN. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $74.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.34 and a 200-day moving average of $82.66. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $94.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 411.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.88.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.11 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 6,129 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $501,229.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 15,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $1,233,591.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,332,328.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,639 shares of company stock valued at $9,225,134. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 220.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,592,000 after buying an additional 51,547 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

