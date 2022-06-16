Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Trading 140% Higher

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 140% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.36. 92,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 915% from the average session volume of 9,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21.

About Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT)

BioXyTran, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs designed to address hypoxia in humans, which is a lack of oxygen in tissues. Its product pipeline includes BXT-25, a drug designed to oxygenate ischemic (reduced blood flow) regions in the brain that suffered from hypoxia during a brain stroke, and BXT-252, which treats chronic wounds resulting from ischemia caused by occlusion of capillaries.

