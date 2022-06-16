Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Trading 140% Higher

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 140% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.36. 92,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 915% from the average session volume of 9,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21.
About Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bioxytran (BIXT)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Bioxytran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioxytran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.