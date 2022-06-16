Bitcoin Gold Market Capitalization Reaches $266.98 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.24 or 0.00074853 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $266.98 million and $15.33 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00288519 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00066189 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004493 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 94.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

