BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Down 20.4% Over Last Week

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $26,853.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitcoinZ Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,276,682,033 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

