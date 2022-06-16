BitDAO (BIT) Price Reaches $0.42 on Exchanges

BitDAO (BIT) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One BitDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $246.36 million and $33.36 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitDAO has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 92.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14,199.62 or 0.68818347 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.48 or 0.00341591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00083914 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012706 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

