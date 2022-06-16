BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Shares Sold by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 201,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 31,120 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,514,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,941,000 after acquiring an additional 64,273 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 230,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 18,499 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 107,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the period.

BTZ stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.44. 311,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,216. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

