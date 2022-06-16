BlackRock Inc. Acquires 3,277,446 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,837,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,277,446 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $12,783,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. RS Crum Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $3,771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $6.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.57. 1,009,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,054,969. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.96 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $133.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.15.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

