BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 0.5% of BlackRock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of PepsiCo worth $18,326,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEP stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.83. 83,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,617,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $144.61 and a one year high of $177.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.33.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

