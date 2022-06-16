BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $20.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $579.85. The stock had a trading volume of 9,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,492. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $582.58 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $87.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $650.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $758.25.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

Several analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $873.86.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

