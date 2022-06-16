BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,794,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,402,153 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.95% of Morgan Stanley worth $10,482,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MS. Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.27.

Shares of MS traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.15. 271,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,299,213. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.99 and a 200-day moving average of $91.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $127.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

