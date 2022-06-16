Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 30,854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 263,774 shares.The stock last traded at $24.67 and had previously closed at $23.71.

BXSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.81.

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average of $28.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 9,106.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 436,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,165,000 after buying an additional 431,568 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 89.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 358,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after buying an additional 168,883 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 147.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 58,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the Company), is a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.