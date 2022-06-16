Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 30,854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 263,774 shares.The stock last traded at $24.67 and had previously closed at $23.71.
BXSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.81.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average of $28.98.
About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL)
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the Company), is a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).
