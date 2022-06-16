Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Trading Down 7.7%

Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES – Get Rating) was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.56 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.60 ($0.04). Approximately 1,128,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,718,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90 ($0.05).

The company has a market cap of £6.09 million and a P/E ratio of -5.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.76, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Get Blencowe Resources alerts:

About Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES)

Blencowe Resources Plc acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Orom-Cross Graphite project covering an area of approximately 520,000 hectares located in Northern Uganda. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blencowe Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blencowe Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.