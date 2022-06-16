Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Trading Down 7.7%

Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES – Get Rating) was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.56 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.60 ($0.04). Approximately 1,128,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,718,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90 ($0.05).
The company has a market cap of £6.09 million and a P/E ratio of -5.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.76, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36.
About Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES)
