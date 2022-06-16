Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $17.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $806.52 million, a PE ratio of 60.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.99. Blucora has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.
Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blucora will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Blucora (Get Rating)
Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.
