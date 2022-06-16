Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $17.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $806.52 million, a PE ratio of 60.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.99. Blucora has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blucora will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 47.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 91.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 127,601 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 2.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 630,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 17,443 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 13.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 23.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

