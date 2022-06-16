Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.92

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 176642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

OWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.25 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Blue Owl Capital had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 43.10%. The business had revenue of $275.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $45,495,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,493,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,767,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,425 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,119,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,155,000 after purchasing an additional 183,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile (NYSE:OWL)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.