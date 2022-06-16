Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF) Insider Sells £40,138.80 in Stock

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF – Get Rating) insider John Scott sold 30,876 shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.58), for a total transaction of £40,138.80 ($48,718.05).

LON:BSIF opened at GBX 131.50 ($1.60) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £652.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 132.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 127.65. Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 116.60 ($1.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 138.50 ($1.68).

Get Bluefield Solar Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a GBX 2.03 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.