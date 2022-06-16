BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,863 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of BOK Financial worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BOK Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in BOK Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BOK Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in BOK Financial by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $850,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,293,205.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $240,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,456.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on BOK Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.57.

BOKF traded down $2.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,559. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $76.38 and a 12 month high of $120.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.36.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.44). BOK Financial had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $356.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

BOK Financial Profile (Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.