Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CFO Sells $300,019.50 in Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $127.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,846.24. The company had a trading volume of 553,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,894. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,796.45 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 149.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,177.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2,268.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 85.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,777.00.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

