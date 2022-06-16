Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $31.50

Shares of Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.50 and last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bouygues from €36.00 ($37.50) to €35.00 ($36.46) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bouygues from €48.00 ($50.00) to €47.00 ($48.96) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bouygues from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bouygues has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.79.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

