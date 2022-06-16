Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Short Interest Down 22.6% in May

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the May 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $42,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 30.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWMN. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the first quarter worth about $25,367,000. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 244.9% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 712,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 506,215 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,229,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,206,000 after buying an additional 386,115 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,135,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 359,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 113,893 shares during the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BWMN opened at $12.67 on Thursday. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 633.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average of $17.43.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

