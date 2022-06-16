Bradley Mark J. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Bradley Mark J. lessened its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the quarter. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 61,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 169,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,643 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $30,620,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATR traded down $6.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.36. 13,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,970. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.19 and a twelve month high of $145.19. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.32.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $844.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 46.20%.

ATR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $6,437,666.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,706.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

