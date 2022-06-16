Bradley Mark J. Purchases 1,325 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bradley Mark J. lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,097 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.50.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $8.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.83. 235,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,901,036. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $159.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.99.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,975,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,423,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,250,485. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

