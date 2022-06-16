Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Short Interest Down 27.4% in May

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,009,100 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the May 15th total of 1,389,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 720.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BMBLF remained flat at $$7.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.35. Brambles has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $9.26.
About Brambles (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brambles (BMBLF)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.