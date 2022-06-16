Brian J. Caveney Buys 42 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) EVP Brian J. Caveney purchased 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $242.19 per share, for a total transaction of $10,171.98. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,316.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of LH opened at $218.96 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $212.40 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.70.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.