Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:BRE)

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

TSE:BRE opened at C$13.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$129.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$14.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.81. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 1-year low of C$13.26 and a 1-year high of C$18.00.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$13.43 million during the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

