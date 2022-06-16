Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director Pbra, Llc Sells 55,247 Shares

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) Director Pbra, Llc sold 55,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $1,688,900.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Pbra, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Pbra, Llc sold 173,733 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $5,363,137.71.

On Friday, June 10th, Pbra, Llc sold 100,253 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $3,240,176.96.

On Thursday, May 26th, Pbra, Llc sold 389,626 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $11,443,315.62.

On Monday, March 21st, Pbra, Llc sold 134,248 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $3,305,185.76.

On Friday, March 18th, Pbra, Llc sold 217,904 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $5,288,530.08.

NYSE MNRL traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,586. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.94. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $71.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.22 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 10.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MNRL. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals to $32.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

