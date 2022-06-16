BrightView (NYSE:BV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.24

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.24 and last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 6657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.01 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,495.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of BrightView by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 620,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 367,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 18,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 94,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 67,263 shares in the last quarter.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

