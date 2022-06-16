Brilliant Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BRLIR) Short Interest Update

Brilliant Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BRLIR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the May 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of Brilliant Acquisition stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. Brilliant Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.22.

