Brokerages Set Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) PT at $96.25

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Badger Meter from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Badger Meter from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Badger Meter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Badger Meter by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $497,681,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Badger Meter by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,415,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $340,552,000 after acquiring an additional 22,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Badger Meter by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $186,654,000 after acquiring an additional 154,483 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Badger Meter by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,265,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,272,000 after acquiring an additional 65,198 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Badger Meter by 0.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 932,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $75.38 on Thursday. Badger Meter has a 12 month low of $73.60 and a 12 month high of $112.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.22 and a 200-day moving average of $93.93.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

