Brokerages Set Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Target Price at $17.63

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.63.

MERC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $19.00 target price on shares of Mercer International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mercer International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,794,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Mercer International by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 92,282 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Mercer International by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 52,741 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Mercer International in the third quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Mercer International in the third quarter valued at about $408,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MERC opened at $14.17 on Friday. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $17.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $937.09 million, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Mercer International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The company had revenue of $592.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

