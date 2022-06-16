Brokerages Set Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Target Price at $94.17

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLL. Cowen began coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen began coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $50.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.51. Piedmont Lithium has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $79.99.

In related news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 3,837 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $183,677.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,961.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth $21,398,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 4.7% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Piedmont Lithium by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,275 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,691 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

