Brokerages Set Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Target Price at C$6.41

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.41.

TVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

TVE stock opened at C$5.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.54. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of C$2.05 and a one year high of C$6.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 5.57.

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$298.90 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.6300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.41%.

In related news, Director Marnie Smith bought 19,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,610.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 124,584 shares in the company, valued at C$578,069.76. Also, Director Ian Robert Currie bought 8,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.05 per share, with a total value of C$44,313.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 681,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,440,822.55.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

