Brokerages Set The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) PT at $374.14

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $374.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NYSE HD opened at $279.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.26. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $275.47 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $287.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,325,629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $542,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $440,559,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

