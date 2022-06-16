BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Trading 18.2% Lower Over Last Week

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. BSCPAD has a market capitalization of $16.94 million and approximately $337,500.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCPAD coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14,019.91 or 0.68598098 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.00430055 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00085326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00012898 BTC.

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

