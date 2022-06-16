Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Director Sells $59,117.50 in Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) Director George Carrara sold 3,250 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $59,117.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,887 shares in the company, valued at $580,024.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BBW opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.80. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $23.50.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 46.48% and a net margin of 11.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBW. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 29.9% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,670,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after acquiring an additional 384,649 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 15.1% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1,303.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 17,810 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 16.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.