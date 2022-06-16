Bunicorn (BUNI) Price Reaches $0.0032

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last week, Bunicorn has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. Bunicorn has a total market cap of $89,751.50 and $47,999.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bunicorn coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 4,376.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,990.61 or 0.47539665 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.60 or 0.00412065 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00085466 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00012193 BTC.

Bunicorn Coin Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

