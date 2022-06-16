Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.59

Shares of Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.59 and last traded at $26.59, with a volume of 301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BVRDF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.50 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bureau Veritas from €29.50 ($30.73) to €30.00 ($31.25) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bureau Veritas from €30.00 ($31.25) to €30.80 ($32.08) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.36.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

