BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Short Interest Update

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

BWLLY remained flat at $$7.90 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10. BW LPG has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $8.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2712 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from BW LPG’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 8.45%.

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) and Product Services. It is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies.

