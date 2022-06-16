Byrne Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,893 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.2% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.25.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $2.76 on Thursday, reaching $102.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,849,189. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $101.95 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $178.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

